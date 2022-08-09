Training this morning in Pegli. In view of the debut in Venice scheduled for Sunday, the rossoblu will work every day

Genoa – There is no time to waste. Less than 24 hours after the convincing success in the Italian Cup against Benevento, Genoa trained in Pegli this morning. Alexander Blessin was in a hurry to analyze yesterday’s match against the Samnites, especially the two carelessness that generated the goals of the Campania region.

The German technician is satisfied how the team is growing but, a few days before the start of the championship, he is convinced that he can achieve more in terms of attention and order.

Whoever played the game in full yesterday did some cool-down exercises this morning at Signorini. Complete work for others.

Blessin will not grant rest days to his. Tomorrow we return to the field in view of the championship debut scheduled for next Sunday at 8.45 pm in Venice.

