Genoa – Unlike other years, the Serie A League for the 2023/2024 season has decided to communicate the times of advances and postponements soon. With press release no. 34, the times of the matches were indicated from the fifth to the 19th daylast match of the first round.

Below, the commitments of Genoa:

5th day Lecce-Genoa, Friday 22 September at 20.45 (Dazn-Sky); 6th Genoa-Rome Thursday 28 September 20.45 (Dazn); 7th Udinese-Genoa Sunday 1 October (15); 8th Genoa-Milan Saturday 7 October 20.45 (Dazn-Sky); 9th Atalanta-Genoa Sunday 22 October 18 (Dazn); 10th Genoa-Salernitana Friday 27 October 20.45 (Dazn); 11th Cagliari-Genoa Sunday 5 November 15; 12th Genoa-Verona Friday 10 November 20.45 (Dazn-Sky); 13th Frosinone-Genoa Sunday 26 November 15 (Dazn); 14th Genoa-Empoli Saturday 2 December 15 (Dazn); 15th Monza-Genoa Sunday 10 December 15 (Dazn); 16th Genoa-Juventus Friday 15 December 20.45 (Dazn); 17th Sassuolo-Genoa Friday 22 December 18.30 (Dazn); 18th Genoa-Inter Friday 29 December 20.45 (Dazn); 19th Bologna-Genoa Saturday 6 January 20.45 (Dazn-Sky).