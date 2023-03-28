Genoa – The pre-sale for the match against the Reggina on Fridays. As of yesterday evening, 6,800 tickets had been sold which, together with the 20,238 season-ticket holders, already make for 27,000 attendances at the stadium.

In short, the fever is rising among the rossoblù fans who still have three days to equal or even exceed the season record: 29,460 for Genoa-Pisa, played last January 28th. That day, however, there were 4,500 Pisans at the stadium, while this time “just” 1,200 fans will arrive from Reggio Calabria. It promises to be a stadium with strong red and blue colors with the concrete possibility of touching 30,000.

The stop did not diminish Genoa’s desire, on the contrary it probably increased it with the fans ready to respond to the appeal launched in recent days by the managing director Andres Blazquez: «Against Reggina I would like to set the record of the year and I would like to see every seat with a Genoa player above it». At this rate, we will come very close. In fact, the Luigi Ferraris has an effective capacity of 33,302 seats: before the end of the championship it is probable that it will be sold out. Especially if Genoa continue to travel with the rhythms of the last few games.

Tickets for the match against Reggina can be purchased until Friday both at the stadium ticket offices (3pm-8.30pm) and at the Porto Antico ticket office (all day 10am-7pm). For the occasion, the organized supporters have called a fundraiser to subsidize the choreographies for the last match of the regular season, the one against Bari. And before the match there will be plays of light.