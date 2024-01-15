Genoa – The green light from the 777 Footbal Group board has also arrived for Bohinen in the rossoblù, the operation with Salernitana will be concluded in the next few hours. The Norwegian midfielder has recently had to deal with muscular problems, for this reason the rossoblù club has asked for additional checks, these should be problems of little importance. The operation will close by the beginning of the week unless there are sensational surprises. It will be a loan with an obligation to buy linked to the salvation of Genoa, the amount at stake is around 2 million.

Gilardino also asked for reinforcements in defense and attack. Especially now that Puscas is close to saying goodbye, with Bari currently the most likely solution. Pellegri's candidacy is still valid. «We are making evaluations with the company. The common desire is to get another striker and we are at the window evaluating any opportunities. Could it be Pellegri? We know his story and we know what Genoa is for him. But we will evaluate many aspects in the next few days”, said Gilardino. Yesterday he led the recovery training after Turin, today there is a day of rest then we will start thinking about Salernitana.

Genoa will have to do without De Winter, who was on a booking, has been warned and will therefore be disqualified. Vogliacco is on pole to take his place, with Matturro further back