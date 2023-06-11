Genoa – In 2006/2007 he was one of the protagonists of Genoa’s return to Serie A with Gian Piero Gasperini on the bench. Thanks to his 11 goals, Adailton was the top scorer of the team that finished third behind Juventus and Napoli. Today he is assistant coach of Juventude in the Brazilian Serie B, but always closely follows the events of the Grifone.

Adailton, this time Genoa’s promotion was a fan.

«I followed on Instagram what was happening in Marassi and I got excited. A team like Genoa with a fan base like the rossoblù can’t stay in Serie B. And I think this ownership wants to play a leading role in Serie A as well».

Do you see similarities between your 2007 promotion and this year’s promotion?

«Ours was a particular championship, very difficult: there were teams like Juve, Naples and Bologna. What makes the two promotions similar is this incredible desire to return to Serie A on the part of the fans, the team and the club. I’ve seen some clips from the match. The spirit we had in 2007 was the same as the team had this year».

Who was Genoa’s Adailton this season?

«There hasn’t been a decisive player, one who has scored 25 goals, but a group of players who have been able to drag the team along at various points in the season. If I have to name a leader, I’ll say Mimmo Criscito. He embodied the spirit of the Griffin.”

How did it feel to see him celebrate 16 years after your promotion?

«It was a great emotion for me too. At the time he was a very young boy, but already very attached to this shirt. He had a great desire to learn and in fact he played many games. Mimmo is a friend, he is a spectacular boy. After I left football, we met a couple of times and he was always the humble guy I had known all those years ago. He was lucky enough to close a circle with Genoa. As I always say: “The greats also have luck on their side”».

Gudmundsson was the team’s top scorer with 11 goals just like her…

«I like him a lot, he has great technical skills. He can also be a protagonist in Serie A. I hope he can stay at Genoa for a long time ».

You played for two years in Verona with Gilardino: at the time did you think you would become a coach?

“Honestly not. We were both very young then and only thought about playing. I didn’t even think that one day I would become a coach.”

What is Gila-player in Gila-manager?

«As a footballer he tried to improve himself every day and this desire remained with him even as a coach. Gila is a spectacular boy, I hoped he would bring Genoa back to Serie A ».

Is the right choice to confirm it?

“Surely. On the pitch she proved she deserved it. It’s not easy to take a team like Genoa with the pressure there is in Genoa and bring it straight to Serie A. I am convinced that he will have a spectacular career, like that as a footballer».

How many reinforcements will Genoa need in Serie A?

«You need 5 or 6 players used to playing in this category: two defenders, one or two midfielders and a forward. I am convinced that the company will satisfy Gila».

Is there any suitable name for the Griffon in Brazil?

«In my team there is an 18-year-old winger, Ruan, who I also recommended to Di Vaio a year and a half ago. In a couple of years he will be at a great level. And then Danilo Boza, a 25-year-old central defender».

How is your coaching career going?

«I really like it, I learn new things every day. And from tomorrow he will become coach of team B of Juventude ».