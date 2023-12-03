Genoa – “A heart as big as this”. The North steps and the ACG, the Association of Genoa clubs, are organizing a collection for children hospitalized at Gaslini and their families. The initiative was organized in collaboration with the children’s hospital and two voluntary associations: Abeo and La Band degli Orsi. For Gaslini you can donate new, packaged and CE marked toys while La Band degli Orsi will collect basic necessities for families (flour, rice, oil, sugar, detergents, diapers, etc. etc.)

Goods can be delivered to the Little Club on 4,5, 6 and 7 December from 4.30pm to 8pm.