Genoa – There was foul on Strootman and Arnautovic's goal had to be disallowed. The refereeing leaders had no doubts, the failure of Doveri and Irrati to intervene at the VAR was a mistake and they explained it to the Genoa managers, who had asked for clarification. Opting this time for the diplomatic route and avoiding going into public controversy as happened immediately after Genoa-Milan.

Then the highly contested decision on the goal conceded to Pulisic was at stake despite a check probably done with the arm. Then the designer Rocchi had taken refuge behind the lack of clear images, this time the images are unmistakable: Bisseck pushes Strootman with two hands, certainly not someone who usually goes down at the slightest contact. Serious mistake on the part of Doveri but also of the VAR and the designator Rocchi immediately intervened asking for greater severity in actions of this type. So much so that yesterday during Cagliari-Empoli there was an intervention by the VAR due to a push by Walukiewicz on Pavoletti, an assessment that pushed Maresca to cancel a possible red card for Zappa. Clear sign of the fact that the referees did not evaluate Doveri's work at Ferraris positively