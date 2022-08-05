According to the first reconstructions, a motorcycle crashed into a stationary car. Slowdowns also on the flyover towards Genoa

A serious accident occurred this morning between the Pra ‘and Arenzano toll booths, on the A10: a motorcycle with two people on board crashed into a stationary car – at least based on the first reconstruction of the traffic police – and following the impact there were two injured: the driver of the motorbike, transported in “code red” to the Villa Scassi in Sampierdarena, and the passenger, transferred in even more serious conditions to the Saint martin.

Following the accident, the stretch towards the west it was first closed and then reopened around 11. There are queues both towards the west on the same A10, and towards the north on the A26. However, the slowdowns do not only concern the motorway section, long queues also on the elevated road towards Genoa.

The elevated queue towards Genoa at 12 noon