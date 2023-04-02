Genoa – Road accident on the provincial road 67 which leads from Monte Fasce towards Uscio. The collision involved a motorcycle and one person was seriously injured with several concussions. He’s not in danger of life.

The 118 emergency medical service was on site but the intervention of the Drago fire brigade air ambulance was necessary to transport the wounded man to San Martino. The road was closed for about an hour at kilometer 7 in both directions by the local police.