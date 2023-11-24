Genoa – The accident occurred in the middle of the afternoon in the construction site area where, in a maximum of fifteen days, the Genoa Luna Park will be inaugurated. Which from this year for the Waterfront works will move from the historic headquarters in Piazzale Kennedy and will be set up in Ponte Parodi. It is precisely in the maxi area of ​​the port that there is a risk of yet another tragedy at work. Because a 25 year old worker, who was working on setting up the area, comes for reasons that still need to be reconstructed crushed by a heavy piece of concrete fence (New Jersey type but taller) fell from an excavator that was moving it. The accident occurs in front of other workers who intervene promptly. The worker is hit in the abdomen. And it is immediately clear that his condition is serious. This is why the mobilization is general. And ambulances and medical vehicles from Genova Soccorso arrive on site. The young employee is urgently transferred to the San Martino emergency room.

The code is red, the most serious. The worker remains alert during the journey in the ambulance and does not lose consciousness despite the lumbosacral trauma sustained in the impact with the road protection.

For this reason, at the end of the diagnostic process he was transferred to the resuscitation department of the San Martino Monobloc. His condition is serious, the prognosis reserved.

It immediately clicks the investigation into what happened. Inspectors from Psal, Prevention and safety in the workplace, from ASL 3 rush to the scene and carry out the first checks. The area is also the responsibility of the Port Authority which intervenes with its judicial team.

All the people who were present in Ponte Parodi at the time of the accident are interviewed and it is also reconstructed that the injured employee is a laborer from the Giuseppe Santoro company which deals with waste management and is based in Ponte Parodi. While the excavator from which the concrete protection fell belongs to Aster, the company owned by the Municipality which is in charge of the liberation and preparation of the area where the new Luna Park will be built.

According to what has been reconstructed, at the time of the accident, the Santoro worker was working with the collaboration of Aster to move some of the company’s products from the affected area. However, the dynamics are still to be clarified.

In the next few hours the ASL 3 special team directed by engineer Gabriele Mercurio will send an initial report to the Prosecutor’s Office on what happened. The document will end up at the pool of public prosecutors coordinated by the deputy Francesco Pinto.

A decision will have to be made on the seizure of the vehicles involved. The ASL will focus on compliance with safety regulations on the construction site and the management of area set-up times. The councilor for public works and Aster, Pietro Piciocchi, is following the evolution of the matter and the conditions of the worker but did not want to make any statements, only confirming that the accident occurred right in the construction site area where the Luna Park will be built . No comment not even from Aster, whose managers are currently busy reconstructing what happened.

The dramatic accident in Genoa takes place while in Spezia another worker dies while working. The unions’ stance is tough. Luca Maestripieri, general secretary of CISL Liguria attacks: «While in Spezia a worker dies, in Genoa, a colleague was crushed by a New Jersey in Ponte Parodi and ends up in the emergency room under code red, in serious conditions. The lack of security is in the facts, in the numbers.”

Maurizio Calà, general secretary of Cgil Liguria, is on the same wavelength: «Since the beginning of the year, there have been 18 deaths at work in Liguria: we are the black jersey in the North. We went on strike due to staff shortages among inspectors. The national finance company says nothing and confirms the cap on hiring. Without prevention and repression the massacre will continue. We need to activate controls in the area and unheeded complaints are not enough.”