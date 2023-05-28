Genoa – A motorcyclist from 30 years was injured this morning in a road accident on the A10 motorway shortly after the Genoa Pra’ toll booth in the direction of the Ligurian capital. According to what was reconstructed by the traffic police, the centaur independently lost control of his motorcycle, crashing to the ground.

Some have raised the alarm motorists. On the spot, the 118 doctors who stabilized the thirty-year-old and rushed him to the hospital in code red. In the crash, the man suffered various traumas and fractures but according to the first investigations he would not be in danger of life