Genoa – Intense session of technical-tactical work for the men of Blessin this morning a Pegli. Genoa accelerates in view of the match against Napoli on Sunday at 15 which can continue a miraculous pursuit of salvation. Maintaining the category is very difficult but not impossible. To play everything on the last day, however, the Griffin must necessarily win against the Neapolitans.

Blessin

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS