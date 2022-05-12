Tactical session for Blessin’s men. Al Maradona directs Fabbri, Abisso al Var
Genoa – Intense session of technical-tactical work for the men of Blessin this morning a Pegli. Genoa accelerates in view of the match against Napoli on Sunday at 15 which can continue a miraculous pursuit of salvation. Maintaining the category is very difficult but not impossible. To play everything on the last day, however, the Griffin must necessarily win against the Neapolitans.
