Genoa – He abused one young referee taking advantage of a moment in which they were left alone: ​​therefore an elderly man at the time representing the Genoese section of the Hague, the Italian Referees Association, negotiated a one-year sentence for sexual violence. The facts date back to 2021, when according to the investigations the elderly man grabbed the girl and kissed and groped her. There shocked victim she managed to free herself and report everything. The deputy prosecutor Federico Panichi investigated him and in recent days the elderly man settled, admitting the fact, before judge Giorgio Morando.