Genoa – Bomb squad mobilized this morning in via Banderalinear the Galliera hospital in the center, where a war remnant – a rifle grenade – was found inside a rubbish bin.

The intervention of the bomb squad in via Banderali

The bomb, still containing TNT, was removed by the policebut to allow operations to be carried out safely It was necessary to evacuate the residents of five buildings for about half an hour.