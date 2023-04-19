Genoa – A 54-year-old woman was run over late yesterday evening in viale Canepa, in Sestri Ponente, by a motorcyclist.

According to the first investigations conducted by the staff of the 118 medical service, he reported severe leg injury and was urgently accompanied to the emergency room of San Martino. The motorcyclist was less seriously injuredtransferred to the Galliera emergency room.

The reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident is conducted by the experts of the accident section of the local police.