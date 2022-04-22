A week on vacation with the heroes of Anfield Road. Thirty years after that undertaking, a celebratory event could not be missing. A party dedicated to the players who have accomplished that feat and to all the fans of the Grifone. The initiative was carried out by Equipage Tour who, already in 2003, first in Italy, had started the Cruises of the Rossoblù Heart to strengthen the bond between the fans in a difficult moment in the history of Genoa.

THE

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS