Genoa – Traffic has been restored in via Montevideo, in Genoa, where last night a large water pipe exploded causing the road to flood and a major failure of the carriageway.

The episode took place around 9 pm last night: the loss caused it earlier the swelling of the road surface then an explosion which destroyed part of the road causing a large crater. Immediate intervention by firefighters and the local police who closed the road to traffic.

After a first intervention, however, it was necessary to intervene again for a further subsidence of the road which has been closed again to allow the construction of the site. The water supply resumed shortly after one in the morning while the reopening of the road to traffic was only possible this morning.