Genoa – A 27-year-old young man of Nigerian descent died this afternoon in via San Quirico, at the height of the Colture di Casa farmhouse. According to what was reconstructed, he was driving a truck when the vehicle overturned for reasons yet to be clarified.

The victim, who worked for the farm, was thrown out of the cockpit and ended up in an escarpment, suffering very serious traumas which then cost him his life. They intervened firefighters and local police. The 118 doctor could not help but ascertain the death. Investigations by the local police are underway.