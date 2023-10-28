Genoa – After the heavy victory over Salernitana, Genoa returned to the field as usual this morning. In Pegli, relaxation work for those who played last night while more intense training for everyone else. What opens on Monday, among other things, will be a somewhat atypical week because on Wednesday at Ferraris (kick-off at 3pm) Reggiana arrives for the Italian Cup match.

Tomorrow, Sunday 29th, the team will rest and then resume preparation starting on Monday. After the cup match, the team will focus on the away match against Cagliari scheduled for Sunday 5 November at 3pm. An away match in which Mattia Bani will not take part, having come out of the match against Salernitana badly but still disqualified due to the yellow card on Friday evening ( was warned). The defender left the field due to a blow to the shin suffered in the clash with Coulibaly. For Bani, however, only a bruise.

However, the situation of Mateo Retegui is different. The Italian-Argentine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no relapses or new injuries: the situation is exactly like that of the eve of the match against Salernitana. Retegui, however, still has pain in his knee and on Friday evening, before being left on the ground after the great turn that hit the post, he took a blow in the same place as the previous injury in a clash with Gyomber. Now the player will continue with therapy and will be evaluated every two days so, at the moment, he remains in doubt for the next championship match.