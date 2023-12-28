Genoa – There is a Nerazzurri beast to tame at the Ferraris on Friday 29 December (8.45pm). Genoa faces league leaders Inter, a team that is usually indigestible at the Grifone and this year is traveling at a record pace. In the last ten matches against Inter, the rossoblù have suffered 8 defeats, one draw and only one victory on 17 February 2018. That evening Ballardini's Genoa won 2-0 at Marassi against Spalletti's Inter thanks to an own goal by Ranocchia and a goal by former player Goran Pandev. Since then, the only half-smile was the goalless draw on 25 February 2022 in the year of the last relegation to Serie B. That 0-0 draw was also the last match between the two teams in Serie A. First c There had been a string of 7 victories for the Nerazzurri between 2018 and 2022: 5-0, 0-4, 4-0, 0-3, 0-2, 3-0 and 4-0. Lots of goals conceded and no goals scored. A nightmare, more than a taboo.

To comfort Genoa, however, there is a fact relating to this first phase of the season: in the first round the Grifone at Marassi proved to be a “killer”. The rossoblù played their best matches against the big teamsbeating Roma 4-1, coming close to winning against Italian champions Napoli (2-2) and forcing a draw against Juve (1-1).

Apart from Fiorentina faced on the first day, Grifo has never failed against the big teams. And if we are speaking in general, among the big defeats by Genoa there is also Lazio at the Olimpico at the beginning of the season.

Now, however, The Nerazzurri league leaders with the best attack arrive at Ferraris (41 goals scored) and the best defense (only 7 conceded). It's true that at Inter tomorrow night Lautaro Martinez will be missed, the top scorer in Serie A with 15 goals, hit by a sort of reverse curse against the rossoblù: already 4 games missed out of 9 against Genoa and no goals scored at the Grifone (the only one among the A teams not affected by Toro). But the Nerazzurri are still scary, being the most European-level team in the Italian championship in terms of the richness of the squad, the quality of the players and the amount of wages. It is no coincidence that last year it reached the end of the Champions League and this year, apart from the slip in the Italian Cup, it is confirming itself both in Serie A and in Europe.

Based on transfermarkt data in the ranking of the top 100 teams in the world by staff value, Inter is the first of the Italians, occupying 13th place behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Liverpool , Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa. The Nerazzurri squad is worth 586.85 million euros, ahead of Napoli (534.25) and Milan (533.45). That's not enough: Inter have a salary of 71 million and the highest paid player in the current squad is Hakan Calhanoglu after the renewal at 6.5 million per season, ahead of Lautaro Martinez who earns 6 million euros like the latest purchase Marcus Thuram.

The Genoa squad is currently worth around a fifth of the Nerazzurri squad with its 125.85 million euros, while the rossoblù's salary is around 16 million. The Grifone's highest paid player is Mateo Retegui who has signed a four-year contract until 2027 worth 1.6 million euros net per season. Even if we analyze the trophies won by the two clubs, the difference is evident. Inter have 19 championships, they have won the Italian Cup 9 times, the Italian Super Cup 7 times and if we focus on the international stages there are 3 Champions League, 3 UEFA, 2 Intercontinental and a Club World Cup. The Grifone, however, boasts 9 championships, an Italian Cup, 6 championships won in Serie B and at an international level we include 1 Anglo-Italian Cup, 2 Alpine Cups and 1 Friendship Cup.

Different numbers of two teams with different goals. But the new Genoa is ambitious, after the return to Serie A and the signings of Retegui and Malinovskyi among others, wants to confirm itself at good levels this year and then continue to grow. The journey started recently but also includes challenges like tomorrow night's one where, dispelling the Nerazzurri taboo would authorize the Rossoblù fans to continue dreaming.