Genoa – New case of positivity at Covid for Genoa.

“Genoa Cfc announces that yesterday a player from the First Team tested positive for Sars-Cov2 by molecular test.

The cardholder was promptly placed in home isolation, not participating in the Fiorentina-Genoa match. The competent health authorities were promptly informed “.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS