Genoa – The accident department of the local police judicial department managed to identify the boy who, on 23 December last around 18, while he was driving a Fiat 500L in via Barabino, hit a motorcycle in the same lane as him, causing it to fall and causing injury to the driver. Regardless of the accident, he continued driving as if nothing had happened, without stopping to help.

The 36-year-old who was on the scooter was rescued by 118 and transported to hospital in yellow code, where he was found lesions healed in 40 days for rupture of the tibial plateau.

The staff of the accident center has acquired the camera images of the pharmacy close to the accident site, which, due to the poor quality, made it possible to understand the make and model of the car but not to distinguish the license plate. To which, however, the local police managed to trace with a brief investigation that allowed reconstruct the path of the vehicle: the agents went to the owner’s house, whose 21-year-old son admitted driving the vehicle.

The young man was denounced for failing to help the injured person and he was withdrawn the license.