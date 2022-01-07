Genoa – – A 22 year old boy was hit by a motorbike while crossing via Casoni, in the San Fruttuoso district in Genoa, and lost his life following serious injuries. The young man, of Chinese nationality, apparently was on the pedestrian crossing: he was thrown several meters from the point of impact.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist, in turn, fell in a bad way and was transported to the Galliera hospital, it is not life threatening. Local police officers and 118 medical staff intervened on the spot.

The victim was named Chen Han. The parents rushed to the street and were assisted by local police officers. The investor, who was driving a Triumph Tiger, arrived at the hospital in yellow code and will be tested for alcohol or drug use.