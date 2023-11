Genoa – Il Genoa will have to do without Kevin Strootman for about a month. The tests he underwent showed a strain on his hamstring.

He will miss the matches against Empoli, Monza and Juventus, with some chances of returning for Sassuolo, in addition to the Italian Cup trip to Rome with Lazio.

In the meantime, Retegui is trying to return, Gudmundsson and Bani should make it to next week. Jagielo is now ready.