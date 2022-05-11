The day before, as reconstructed by the investigators, he had scored a blow against another boy

Genoa – The railway police arrested a 17-year-old boy that in recent days he tried to rob a French tourist aboard a La Spezia-Milan Intercity train. The young man, shortly before arriving in Genoa Brignole, approached the passenger asking him the cell phone to be able to connect to the internet.

Having received a negative answer, he continued to ask insistently until he lashed out at the traveler who still managed to reject him and keep his cell phone.

An agent who was on his way to work saw him and intervened. After being detained, the young man was accompanied to the police offices.

The minor, in his pocket, had two cell phones: the first was stolen from a boy inside the Genova Brignole / Borgo Incrociati pedestrian tunnel and the second inside the Genoa Molassana Amt depot.