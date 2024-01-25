Genoa – Raising awareness among Genoese men and women to make «an act of love: because with a change of look you can make an important gesture». It was signed for this purpose the agreement between CNA Genova and the voluntary association We Caremade up of oncology patients from the Galliera hospital active in the city since 2019, which sees the commitment to promote the collection of cut hair to create wigs intended for patients who undergo chemotherapy treatments.

In around 500 associated CNA businesses, hairdressing shops and beauty centers in the shadow of the Lantern, a window sticker will remind customers that it is possible to donate their hair inside. Which must be at least 25 centimeters long, of any color.

They are collected in a braid, cut, sealed in an envelope and then delivered to the We Care association, which takes care of production of wigs through specialized companies and distribution to cancer patients free of charge.

The agreement between CNA Genova and the voluntary association We Care is signed

It takes about 1 and a half kilos to make one wig. «For this reason it is necessary to inform the Genoese about our agreementa truly important project for us in terms of social commitment, in this case reserved for the most fragile people – explained the CNA secretary Genoa Barbara Banchero – Hoping that the initiative can also be taken as an example by others and unleash a virtuous phenomenon. “A starting point of a journey, a message for everyone: if you have to cut your hair, don't do it in vain.”

«This subscription is a strong signal on the importance of networking and pooling the resources available in the area to try to improve the quality of life of cancer patients – added the president of We Care, Rosanna Chieri – With the will, shared by the parties, to make themselves available and seek collaboration with other voluntary and trade associations to give the project maximum diffusion and make it everyone's heritage”.