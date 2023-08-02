Genoa – Mateo Retegui and Morten Thorsby for a high altitude Grifo. The rossoblù market is starting to take off: after the Argentinian naturalized Italian striker, the Norwegian midfielder was also made official yesterday. Others two grenadiers for Alberto Gilardino who can now count on a battery of high-level headers: Retegui and Thorsby join the various Bani, Dragusin and Puscas. In a difficult championship like Serie A, it is essential to have players who are physically strong and skilled in the air. And already last year in B Genoa scored many goals from set pieces, especially after the arrival of Gilardino. The Piedmontese coach dedicated at least half an hour at the end of each training session to testing corners and set pieces. In his staff he also had an expert on placements: Alex Clapham.

Then another great specialist took care of it: the trusted Tano Caridi. The results were seen immediately: in the first 13 games under Gilardino’s management, Genoa scored 5 goals from set pieces. A helping hand to Gila often came from the defenders: Dragusin scored 4 goals with his header and Bani was also fundamental in the guise of both an assist man and an added striker. «Corners and set-pieces are a decisive share of the goals a team scores throughout the season. I understand that sometimes this type of work can be boring for players, but working on corners and free-kicks is essential,” explained the coach from Biella last year.

In front of which others have just arrived two players of excellent physical tonnage: Thorsby is 188cm tall by 72kg, Retegui 186cm by 86kg. Both are excellent headers. The former blucerchiati with the Sampdoria shirt had scored 4 goals out of 7 with his own header and last year with Union Berlin he scored his only goal in the Bundesliga like this. The numbers speak for Retegui too: 10 out of 47 goals in club teams were scored by headers. And one of the two made with the blue shirt, the one against Malta, came thanks to a headbutt on the developments of a corner. From this point of view, Gilardino can sleep soundly. The decision to focus on players who are strong in the air is also appreciated by those players who dominated the skies of Serie A in his time.

As Fulvio Collovati, elegant defender in Genoa for Franco Scoglio and Osvaldo Bagnoli: « Serie A is something else than Serie B. There are very strong headers like Lukaku. Therefore, the line chosen by Genoa to focus on players who are very physically strong and good with their heads is right. In today’s football, 60/70% of goals are born from inactive balls. And you have to be good at both scoring and not conceding – underlines the former 1982 world champion – Thorsby is a midfielder who goes to the near post and this gives his teammates a big hand. Retegui is not only good with his header, he is also very quick and quick inside the penalty area: just what Genoa needed. I wish both of them to do 50% of what Tomas Skuhravy had done with the rossoblù shirt… I was a scorer and I didn’t score many goals, in my entire career only about ten: I only went up from set pieces and I always had a man on me. But, today that is branded in the area, I would have done 20 or 30 ».

Aldo Serena he is one of the very few Italian footballers to have won the Scudetto with three different clubs: Juventus, Inter and Milan. As a striker, he had the best piece of his repertoire in his header. In his career he scored over 150 goals. «I scored half of my goals with headers – says the former Azzurri striker – set pieces are a great opportunity, but there’s still a lot of work to do to make the most of them with the right movements and blocks. Thorsby’s physicality is now recognized by all. In Holland he scored 5-6 goals in the league, in Italy he had reached 3. I think that from a scoring point of view he hasn’t yet expressed his full potential. He is someone who has in his power the insertions and the ability to go to close the action: he could constantly reach 5 or 6 goals in the championship. He and Retegui complement each other well. Thorsby could exploit the strength and movements of the Argentine forward. If Retegui cuts at the near post, the Norwegian could enter that space. Retegui is an old-fashioned striker who often strikes. And he is also good at jumping from a standstill. Gilardino will have to find the right solutions to enhance both».