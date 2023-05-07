Genoa – Thirty-five matches, only two defeats. Both with the first team, one in the league in Parma and one in the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico against Roma. The numbers are enough to tell the season of a “monstrous” Alberto Gilardino. First with Primavera, then in the run-up to Serie A with Coda and teammates. Double promotion, same day. Because both teams bear the seal of the Gila. One built in the summer, the Spring. The other he rebuilt in December, when he found himself promoted to replace a Blessin now completely screwed up on itself, left alone by everyone after the enthusiasm of the previous months.

When Gila arrived, Genoa was a collection of players: he transformed it into a team. Which under his management has obtained more points than all the others, 48. It has only lost in Parma, for the rest fourteen wins and six draws. Unbeatable at Ferraris, where the Griffin built its promotion.



And he didn’t disappoint against Ascoli either: victory despite the first goal conceded at home since December. “We need to celebrate, and a lot too. Was an amazing ride. Thanks to the guys, the staff, those who worked behind the scenes, from the medical staff to the doctors, from the warehouse workers to the gardeners. Everyone has contributed to this enterprise. A special mention of merit to our people, who were indescribable even today. Today was something incredible», underlines Gila, who then adds: «I hadn’t slept for three nights and at half past four I was looking at my cell phone. My thoughts were many, aimed at the team and the guys, at the responsibilities we had primarily with ourselves, but also with our people. We did something extraordinary because six months ago, when I took over the team, it wasn’t so obvious that we could get to two games from the end and win a championship. It’s been a great ride.”





In the same afternoon, Primavera and the first team regained the top flight after having lost it at the same time a year ago. «I’m happy for the boys, for Taldo, for mister Agostini and all those who contributed to this ride also in Spring. I know how much they care, I know the work behind it. I know the dedication of everyone, from the team manager to the warehouse workers. It’s a very important milestone for them too and I’m happy to have played a small part. So congratulations to mister Agostini and to all the boys».

For Gila it is an afternoon of triumph, the North acclaims it and his wife Alice and daughters Ginevra, Gemma and Giulia go to celebrate him on the lawn. With a special dedication. «Thanks to my wife, my daughters and my parents who were in the stands today. A special dedication to them and one to my grandmother, who left me this year and was a second mother to me: I’m sure she too contributed to this goal today».





The promotion is there, just won. And Gila almost struggles to focus on the images, emotions chase each other between an interview, the party in the locker room, the bus walk towards Piazza De Ferrari, the cradle of the rossoblù celebrations. The coach collects the trust of the president Zangrillo and of the CEO Blazquez for next season. “I’m glad they say these things and I thank them. Two championship races to go, let’s celebrate but we want to finish the championship in the best way. We will then have time to talk and plan».





The next match is the away game in Frosinone, there is a four-point deficit to close and a first place still to be taken. «I take this opportunity to congratulate Fabio Grosso and Frosinone who have done something incredible: they have had the strength to maintain a structure compared to last year, with the coach, continuing the work done last year» , underlines Gila, who then dwells on the qualities of the Griffin: «We managed to create a strong DNA with players who were mentally and tactically prepared to play certain types of matches. Experienced players who serve in this category to handle many situations. Then we paired some young players with these players and magic was born».

A ride that led to Serie A. With some important moments. «The victories against Frosinone and Reggina at home, that of Bari. They gave the signal that we were there and that this team had room for improvement to go all the way».