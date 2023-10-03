Genoa – The president of the bowling club via Gobettiin the Albaro district of Genoa was attacked and beaten by a former partner intervened in support of a drunk customer who did not want to leave the premises. According to what was reconstructed from the police cars, the president was removing a customer from the club who, being drunk, wanted to consume more alcohol.

At a certain point a former partner who had been intervened expelled a year ago: the man attacked the president of the bowling club, hitting him with a head butt and kicking him.

The victim was rescued by 118 personnel and transported under yellow code, the medium emergency one, to Galliera where the doctors found him the breaking of a rib and the dislocation of the jaw. Police officers acquired video surveillance cameras to accurately reconstruct what happened.