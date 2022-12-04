Genoa, a flock of cranes arrives on Multedo beach



Genoa – A flock of cranes, composed of six specimens, it peeked out in the Genoese skies to rest its wings, during migration, on the beach of Multedo: to the west of the centre. Mariacristina Danai and Davide Dimichele, attentive birdwatchers, were the lucky reporters of the unusual video recording.

“We are a couple of enthusiasts and to satisfy this passion we alternate long walks along paths with observation at km 0 from the balcony of the house where we have a sort of fixed position from which we keep an eye on the breakwater and the airport – explains Mariacristina – Really interesting species very often transit and stop, as happened yesterday for the cranes». The birds were seen arriving – and gliding – on the beach and then stopping for about forty-five minutes on Multedo beach.

“It’s not uncommon to see these birds in Genoa but it’s definitely easier to observe them during spring migrations, when they go to northeastern Europe,” continues the birdwatcher.

The cranes, «during the migrations autumn winter they reach the warm shores in Africa, in the south of France and Spain – the experts explain – They follow other trajectories, passing much further upstream. They are clearly visible in Piedmont and Lombardy, much more rarely they can be seen near Genoa».

A similar episode it had already occurred in December 2020: in that case five specimens of cranes had landed on the runway of Genoa airport.