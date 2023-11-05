Genoa – Ha broke through the local police checkpoint right in the center, a fifty-year-old who tried to lose the patrols and ran away. The officers chased the car which, in an attempt to escape, involved another private vehicle in an accident without fortunately causing injuries. The man continued his run trying to hit the officers who had gotten out of the car in the meantime to check the health conditions of the passengers of the vehicle involved in the accident.

From the license plate, the patrol traced the owner of the car who was soon found in his house in the Albaro area and taken to the local police offices in Ortiz Square.

The officers involved in the chase suffered injuries with one 15 day prognosis.

The man was reported for resisting a public official and causing personal injury. «A very serious episode which risked causing innocent victims and which demonstrates how essential it is to continue working on road safety. It is essential to prevent and contain these potentially dangerous situations for citizens traveling on the streets, caused by completely irresponsible people. I would like to thank the officers involved and wish him a speedy recovery” he declared Sergio GambinoSecurity Councilor of the Municipality of Genoa.