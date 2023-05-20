Genoa – Xylophone of sharp studs, deep symphony of football. It is the tunnel of San Nicola, on the night of Boxing Day. Sonic and tensive crescendo, this is the initiation rite of the match. Even more in certain matches, which can mean a year. The players greet and ignore each other, smile and growl, try to charge (themselves and teammates), try to intimidate (the opponents).

This has always been the case, just a little the cameras everywhere of football’s Big Brother have sweetened, hidden, not eliminated. However, the defenders Di Cesare and Talami (yes, he, even if like others he is not found in the scores…) tell whoever has to guard Walid Cheddira: «Look, Claudio is ill, a serious matter, you have to call him immediately after the competition”.

According to the psychologist Notarnicola, who arrived from Doria at the end of the 70s to collaborate with Bari 2022/23, this would have made the Genoa defender lose concentration. But next to Dragusin is Fabrizio Gorin who anticipates the Romanian replies: “I don’t know who this Claudio is, but I’ll kick your ass and Claudio…”.

Then a watershed victory and, resuming the locker room tunnel, with that cleat that becomes a cadenced metallic drizzle at the end of the match, the hug to the strong Moroccan striker, warm and sincere like those to Marziano Chiorri, after the beatings on the pitch.

Fabrizio Gorin and Alviero Chiorri leave the field embracing after a derby at the Lanterna

That’s how it went, maybe not quite. Fantastic stories for a fantastic story. Flight of Griffon in Pegli, Signorini center, and a little back in time. There is the coach who arrived in the first team from the Primavera to change the season. He has recently started deleting the “ad interim” label from his locker, he does not put down his bag, as per the motto of Prof. Alberto Gilardino makes the list of those called up for the first match with Sudtirol.





May 20, 2023

It is played on December 8, Thursday, set the withdrawal and Franco Scoglio he whispers: «Don’t forget, you go to retreat on Tuesdays; While Gentlemen and Collovati, Bani and Criscito, you can also come on Thursday itself». Then Gila and the Prof call the “contact lenses” to the office who also believe they were strong lenses, Bat-Bani and Mimmo who has that circle to close and will do it, and how if he will do it. They explain to Gianluca (also celebrated by finding Pisa again) and to the others: «We said it in front of everyone, but you know very well that you too are going to retreat, you must be the brooders».

With Badelj and Sturaro and Coda and Strootman. An adventure of six captains, led by the Captain with the 6. An embrace between past and present, the protagonists of this ride recall the heroes of the rossoblù history. Fantastic stories, fantastic history.



Prof Franco Scoglio and Captain Gianluca Signorini

The coach from Biella directs the orchestra: a violinist who is not crazy like that of Fernando Pessoa, Gila has made the street of the North flow wild music, up to the center of Genoa and Serie A. In one of his first sleepless nights, juggling dreams, the doorbell rings.





May 19, 2023

«I apologize for the late hour, but it is something not to be postponed», begins the gentleman. Alberto accommodates Gigi Simoni: «Every summer I announced to Onofri and the others that we would play 4 and I sent them on the pitch. In August we got it from everyone and at the beginning of the championship I declared that I didn’t have the players to play in the area». They laugh about it and decide to switch to 3 in defense, inside Vogliacco. Off to the tests: they work.



Gigi Simoni carried to triumph after Genoa’s promotion to Serie A in 1981

And trust is the key, you have to cultivate it. Thus, in training, after the umpteenth serpentine by Albert Gudmundsson, after Franco Rotella misses another three while dribbling, Gila stops the game. And Scoglio yells: “Shit Rotella and Gud, your name is too long, so you’ll screw up my team.” Phrases that have been fixed, just a little fixed.



Franco Rotella in a rossoblù shirt

He plays the “Guasto d’amore” and it’s match point with Ascoli, wild music flows from the North. Full Ferraris, even the Third Ring. Down in the tunnel, letting the sound of the stadium enter my head, this time it’s soft with the xylophone of tacchetti. Yes, it’s A.

Fantastic history, with fantastic stories. The last match is still Bari but in Marassi, full and drunk with happiness, even up there in the Third Ring, where every fan can have his favorite season ticket holders. AND Franco Vivianithe Herrera of Valbisagno, asks as always: “What color is the sky?”. As they did then, Martinez and everyone answered: «Rossoblù».



Mimmo Criscito’s penalty against Bari

Real episodes, which happened more or less like this, only with a few different characters and in other eras of the Old Stupid. It really happens, at the end of this season, in the night of the rain of emotions, that there is one last extraordinary hug. A year long (but twenty actually, from the Genoa debut in 2003 of that skinny blond boy who will become a man struggling with destiny). Even eleven meters long.

As a story of Osvaldo Sorianobut there is no Emilio El Gato Diaz in goal in love with Rubia Ferreira, there is no top scorer Constante Gauna at the longest penalty in the world. From Patagonia to Liguria, the penalty does not last a week but twelve months and twenty days.





May 19, 2023

There is Dominic Criscito in love with the Griffin on the disk. Entered by way of greeting to his people, the injured defender forced to walk only, placed himself as playmaker in Gudmundsson’s place, however they were looking for him and slipped in a skilful pass. Then it happens that the incredible script leads Badelj to slip into the area, held back by the shirt, penalty as El Gordo Soriano would have shouted. So Mimmo writes the final chapter of a fantastic story.



Criscito’s moved greeting at the end of the match: he’s leaving football, he’ll be the coach in the rossoblù youth team

Party. And a new chapter begins for the oldest club in Italy. The 777 Partners they have kept their promise – Only One Year – now there is a lot more motto to be found for Serie A, to stabilize there, to be able to indulge in bigger dreams. But it’s too early to imagine what it will be, for Genoa fans to enjoy the moment.



The parade of Genoa fans on Friday night

And in the streets you notice i children with the same eyes of joy as the elderly, and vice versa. It’s just an impression or maybe it’s more, it seems that this fantastic story strongly involves new generations of rossoblù fans. The magical embrace of past and present. And a beautiful future to dream and play.