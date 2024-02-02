Genoa – They close on Friday 9 February enrollment in the dental assistant course which will begin on Thursday 22 February at the National Association of Italian Dentists (Andi), in Piazza della Vittoria 12/6.

Are provided three-weekly daytime lessons (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm) and a 400-hour internship at the Teachers' Offices (for those who are constantly working it will be carried out in the office where the Assistant is already employed).

The Dental Practice Assistant (ASO) is the healthcare operator who, following the qualification certificate, carries out activities aimed at assisting the dentist and healthcare professionals in the sector, during the clinical service, the preparation of the environment and instruments, the reception of the people assisted, the relationships with external collaborators and suppliers, to the management of the firm's secretariat.

All the people who will obtain the qualification they will be inserted into a database ANDI, at the ANDI Genoa Secretariat, available to professionals from the Province and Region for any hiring requests.

For information and registration contact the ANDI Secretariat Genoa – Piazza della Vittoria 12/6 – tel. 010/581190 – e-mail: [email protected]