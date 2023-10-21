Genoa – Towards the first starting shirt of the season. Having overcome the after-effects of the very violent clash with Maignan, Caleb Ekuban is ready to start from the first minute against Atalanta. With Mateo Retegui in the box together with Junior Messias, Alberto Gilardino could choose the Italian-Ghanaian striker as Albert Gudmundsson’s attacking partner, the only certainty going forward for the Biella coach. This year, in this first part of the season, Ekuban has played very little: 5 appearances in 8 days but the minutes played are just 103. Mostly these were clips of the match in the final stages of the match. Against Atalanta, however, Gilardino could prepare the match by focusing on counterattacks and exploit on the one hand the technique of the Icelandic Folletto and on the other the speed of Ekuban who, even in Serie A, can hurt his opponents.

This is the third year for the attacker with the Genoa shirt. Two years ago it wasn’t a particularly happy season for Ekuban who, between the championship and the Italian Cup, managed to score just 2 goals in 33 appearances. Last year in Serie B the start of the championship seemed to be much more positive thanks to the decisive goal – a spoon on an outgoing goalkeeper – scored on the third day in the away victory against Pisa. But then Ekuban missed most of the season due to a serious injury to two Achilles tendons.

After the surgery he underwent in October in France, the striker only saw himself on the pitch again in the match against Ternana on 12 March when his entrance onto the pitch was greeted by the roar of the Ferraris. The end of the season was a crescendo, with the two assists in the 0-3 against Brescia and the beautiful goal scored under the North steps in the last match of the championship in the daring 4-3 with Bari at the Ferraris.

This year, however, there were still few chances to show off but today in Bergamo one of those opportunities could arrive that can help turn a season around. «It certainly changes if we play with two strikers who do not provide points of reference as Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson could be compared to a second striker and a slightly more structured striker as both Puscas and Ekuban could be – explains Gila on the eve of the match against Atalanta – these are all assessments that I have made in the last week and that I will also make in the last few hours.”

Chance that could also fall to Ruslan Malinovskyi again, credited with a starting shirt against his former team. The Ukrainian international is still hunting for his first goal with the rossoblù shirt after the 30 scored with the Atalanta shirt in 143 games. Gilardino seems intent on using him again as a left midfielder to take advantage of his long balls and his ability to trigger potentially lethal counterattacks. But without neglecting the former Nerazzurri’s strong point: long-range shots. It is no coincidence that yesterday Gila dedicated the last part of the training session to practicing shooting from outside the area in the hope that some results will already be seen against Atalanta. «Right now, the more Ruslan starts from the bottom, the more decisive he can be – says Gilardino – even if he can and must improve a lot in the last 20/25 meters both in open play and in finishing because he has always had a great shot from outside the area and when he has the chance to kick towards the goal he must do so.”