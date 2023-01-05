Genoa – The association Simply of Pegli has launched a collection to allow the transport of the first electric tractor which, while looking like a pickup truck, allows you to hook up tools and carry out agricultural activities for disabled children. Association needs 600 euros to transport the tractor from Emilia to Liguria where it carries out social farming activities.

The project started long ago with RAMseS, Professor Ugo Bardi and his colleagues from theUniversity of Florence who over ten years ago thought of an agricultural vehicle with electric propulsion, now donated to the association Simply. Anyone who wants to help transport the vehicle to Genoa can make a donation: Associazione ODV Semplicemente Iban: IT 56A0538701408 0000 4705 1486 and Bic: BPMOIT22XXX. This is the association’s email: simply [email protected].