Genoa – This afternoon, due to a road accident, via San Bartolomeo del Fossato remained closed to traffic. A car driven by a man traveling down the street hit a parked vehicle and ended up on the roof.

The overturned car

the driver, wounded in the arm, was pulled out by passers-by. The firefighters, who arrived together with the ambulance and local police, secured the area and the vehicle, waiting for the tow truck to collaborate in removing the vehicle.