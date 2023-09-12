Genoa – The Genoa Youth Home. The Badia di Sant’Andrea, purchased by the rossoblù club last year for around 2.5 million euros, will become the headquarters of the Grifone’s youth and women’s sector. Work has started and the aim is to open it by next summer. Furthermore, a regulation football field will also be built in front of the abbey. To finance the project, Genoa will use an innovative instrument: the “Genoa Cfc Bond”. Through “Genoa Image Spa”, a bond loan will be issued for a minimum amount of 5 million euros. With the bonds, Genoa supporters, the local community and all interested investors will have the opportunity to participate together with the club in a central project for the future of the club which aims to achieve self-sustainability in the long term, also thanks to the constant development and to the valorization of talents grown in the youth sector.

The minimum investment is One thousand Euro, in increments of 1,000 euros. The fixed duration is 5 years and an interest of 9% gross per year will be guaranteed, paid on each anniversary of the financial instrument which was created together with Tifosy, the company that deals with the fundraising for football clubs. Speaking about the project, rossoblù CEO Andres Blazquez explains that “one of our primary objectives is to make Genoa self-sufficient”.

“This – he adds – can only happen through a planned path of value creation, of which a proprietary sports center represents an essential part”. In addition to the Spanish manager, the presentation was attended by the president of Genoa Alberto Zangrillo, the financial director Stefano Vincis and Michele Sbravati, head of the rossoblù youth sector