Genoa, a “like” to a girl almost kills someone. A 13-year-old stabs a 14-year-old

A simple “like“, one of the many that are flooding all the social networks, almost cost the life of a young boy only 14 years old. That “like” given to a photo of a girl it didn’t really go down well with one 13 years oldwho did not appreciate his friend’s appreciation towards the his ex-girlfriend. So much so that the 13 year old, of Sorrows in the province of Genoahe left the house with a folding knife to “settle the score” with the other teenager, and attacked him near the parish field, injuring him in one leg, abdomen and on one side.

The victim was subjected to a delicate surgical interventionbut he is not in danger of life; while the attacker was stopped by the police and entrusted to the custody of his parents. The stabbing is said to have occurred around at 10pm on August 15th near the parish field crowded for the celebrations for the Patronal feast of Our Lady of GraceThe very young attacker then ran away towards the train station but the carabinieri, having heard some witnesses, they managed to track him down and take him to the barracks.