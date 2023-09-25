Genoa – Another great success of participation and emotions for the SportAbility daywhich reached its third edition in 2023 under the direction of the Stelle Nello Sport Association in partnership with My Sport Sciorba with the support of the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, the Carige Foundation and the Insuperabili Eco Eridania Foundation, the patronage of Sport e Salute, Coni , Cip and the Regional School Office for Liguria, University of Genoa, Ussi Liguria and Panathlon and the collaboration of the Valbisagno Media Municipality.

Over 850 boys and girls with disabilities inside a shiny Sciorba Stadium after the renovation of the surface and the swimming pool. First the parade for the opening ceremony, with all the associations on the track with their own flag: opening the “serpentine” of athletes, technicians and managers, the Paralympic champions Francesco Bocciardo (Genoese Swimmers/Fiamme Oro) and Vittorio Podestà ( “A Ruota Libera” Chiavari) together with the synchronist Marta Cantero (Chiavari Nuoto), Vittoria Oliva (Tennistavolo Verzuolo), the sailors Valia Galdi and Eleonora Ferroni (LNI Chiavari and Lavagna), the rower Gian Filippo Mirabile (Sportiva Murcarolo), Andrea Modica (Art4Sport), Maurizio Lo Bartolo (rowing and diving), Agnese Spotorno (Cambiaso Risso Special Team), Bogdan Tadeusz Lawicki (My Sport Nuoto) and Andrea Azzarito (Genoese Swimmers).

After the interventions of the authorities, with the councilors Simona Ferro (Liguria Region) and Alessandra Bianchi (Municipality of Genoa) present together with the vice presidents of Coni Liguria Furio Ginori and Andrea Fossati, the president of CIP Liguria Gaetano Cuozzo and the coordinator of Sport and Health Michela Carfagna, the start to all sporting activities starting with the integrated football tournament organized by FIGC Liguria School Youth Sector and the FIGC Paralympic and Experimental Football Division tournament. In total 16 teams. Football also takes center stage with the Insuperabili and We Play Football sessions.

Not even a little rain dampened the boys’ enthusiasm who did not abandon the field. The innovations were much appreciated, from Baseball for the blind by Rookies to the Sport Game by Naica and Coni, passing through the return of Equestrian Sports thanks to FISE Liguria and Ippica del Bardigiano. And pay attention to the arrows shot in the Fitarco area, to the first hits with the Federscherma Liguria, to the first approaches to wheelchair tennis with the FITP coordinator Daniele Masio, to the sailing simulations with the I-Zone, to the rowing machine challenges among the athletes of ‘Elpis, to the 60 meters run by the athletes of Cambiaso Risso Special Team, to the first rudiments on the tatami with Lanterna Taekwondo and Lino Team Judo and Jujitsu, to cycling with Free Sport asd, to table football in wheelchairs again with the Rookies, to bowls with FIB Liguria, pet therapy, volleyball with Normac, dance with FIDS Liguria, powerchair hockey with Aquile Azzurre, basketball with BIC Genova and Basket Pegli, gymnastics with GS Cornigliano and Tegliese and Crossfit Boost and the stands of AMIU, to also promote the “Gioriamo Pulito” project created with Stelle nelle Sport, and Orientamenti, waiting for the Salon coming from 15 to 17 November. Extraordinary afternoon in the pool between underwater teaching and freediving with FIPSAS Genova, water polo with Locatelli Genova Waterpolo ability, “Swim Lift” and the performance of the synchronist Marta Cantero.

To support families and athletes the staff made up of students from the Motor Sciences degree course at the University of Genoa and a class from the Firpo Buonarroti Institute. Also partners of the event were Decathlon, the Regional Federation of Misericordie Liguria and BIC Genoa. All the kids were offered a snack thanks to the products offered by Panarello and Tossini. Also applauding and encouraging the kids on the pitch were important sports testimonials such as Marco Lanna, Christian Puggioni, Enrico Nicolini, Simone Spinelli (creator of We Play Football) and Fabio Incorvaia (promoter of Jetski Therapy).

Supporting Stars in Sport are the Gold Sponsors Erg, BPER Banca, Villa Montallegro, EcoEridania, Biauto Group, Cambiaso Risso, Psa Italy, Iren Luce Gas e Servizi, Msc Crociere and the Partners Amiu, Italmatch, Gnv, Ignazio Messina, Decathlon, Panarello, ONHC , Genovarent, Santagata, Costa Edutainment.

SPORTABILITY: THE “INCLUSIVE” PROJECT OF STARS IN SPORT

A “powerful” spotlight on all the extraordinary sporting activity, not only competitive, organized in Liguria. A daily journey through the portal www.sportabilityliguria.it where all the Associations operating in the area present themselves, also providing useful service information and putting sports operators and families “in contact” for an ever greater development of sport dedicated to people with disabilities. Thus, SportAbility was born in 2021, the project that the Stars in Sport Association created to promote activities that focus on the values ​​of inclusion and integration.