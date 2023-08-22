Genoa – An 80 year old man he died this afternoon about twenty meters from the shoreline in front of the Bai beach, in Quarto. According to the first reconstruction of police and rescuers, the man suffered an illness while he was returning from a bath.

The medical staff came in fourth tried to revive him, but without success. This is the second victim among bathers in Genoa after the disappearance yesterday of Luciano Monaco, 77, who died on the Puntavagno beach, behind Corso Italia.