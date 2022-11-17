Genoa – It ends 8-1 the friendly between Genoa and Sanremese, played at Signorini. For the Griffin they scored Bani (brace), Yalcin (hat-trick), Portanova, Sabelli and Yeboah

Absent Puscas and Dragusincalled up by the Romanian national team.

First half training: Martinez; Hefti, Bani, Strootman, Vogliacco; Jagiello, Galdames, Badelj, Portanova; Yalcin, Coda

8′ Yalcin occasion: ball on the bottom

9′ Goal by Bani following a corner kick: 1-0

12′ Galdames from outside: shot deflected for a corner

14′ Bani scores from outside the box: 2-0

18′ Central shot by Jagiello

20′ Hefti-Yalcin: header slightly high

22′ Yalcin scores from outside: 3-0

23′ Portanova scores with a dig: 4-0

26′ Yalcin scores again: 5-0

30′ First chance for Sanremese

33′ High shot by Yalcin

42′ Sanremo goal

Second half training: Always; Sabelli, Calvani, Vogliacco, Hefti; Frendrup, Galdames; Aramu, Gudmundsson; Yalcin, Yeboah

51′ Yeboah heads in, shortly after he tries from distance

52′ Cross by Sabelli

59′ Aramu enters and offers for Sabelli: 6-1

66′ Aramu’s header: goalkeeper blocks

71′ Sanremese opportunity on the counterattack, Semper blocks in two stages

73′ Albert on a free kick: the goalkeeper rejects for a corner

75′ Serpentina from Albert, support for Yalcin who makes it 7-1 from a few steps away

79′ Sabelli for Yeboah: 8-1

83′ Sabelli, Aramu and Yalcin close to scoring within a few minutes

88′ Calvani close to scoring in a turn: the goalkeeper rejects

Referee: Odo

Assistants: Bacci and Michelotti