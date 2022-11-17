Genoa – It ends 8-1 the friendly between Genoa and Sanremese, played at Signorini. For the Griffin they scored Bani (brace), Yalcin (hat-trick), Portanova, Sabelli and Yeboah
Absent Puscas and Dragusincalled up by the Romanian national team.
First half training: Martinez; Hefti, Bani, Strootman, Vogliacco; Jagiello, Galdames, Badelj, Portanova; Yalcin, Coda
8′ Yalcin occasion: ball on the bottom
9′ Goal by Bani following a corner kick: 1-0
12′ Galdames from outside: shot deflected for a corner
14′ Bani scores from outside the box: 2-0
18′ Central shot by Jagiello
20′ Hefti-Yalcin: header slightly high
22′ Yalcin scores from outside: 3-0
23′ Portanova scores with a dig: 4-0
26′ Yalcin scores again: 5-0
30′ First chance for Sanremese
33′ High shot by Yalcin
42′ Sanremo goal
Second half training: Always; Sabelli, Calvani, Vogliacco, Hefti; Frendrup, Galdames; Aramu, Gudmundsson; Yalcin, Yeboah
51′ Yeboah heads in, shortly after he tries from distance
52′ Cross by Sabelli
59′ Aramu enters and offers for Sabelli: 6-1
66′ Aramu’s header: goalkeeper blocks
71′ Sanremese opportunity on the counterattack, Semper blocks in two stages
73′ Albert on a free kick: the goalkeeper rejects for a corner
75′ Serpentina from Albert, support for Yalcin who makes it 7-1 from a few steps away
79′ Sabelli for Yeboah: 8-1
83′ Sabelli, Aramu and Yalcin close to scoring within a few minutes
88′ Calvani close to scoring in a turn: the goalkeeper rejects
Referee: Odo
Assistants: Bacci and Michelotti
