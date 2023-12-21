Genoa – The first act is over but the battle is not over. Indeed, between 777 Partners and Enrico Preziosi the conflict is total, without any possibility of conciliation, at least in the immediate future. Noand in recent days the arbitration panel of the parties involved defined an award which recognizes Preziosi's right to sit on the rossoblù board of directors with the right to vote, based on the provisions of the contract: an option not contemplated by 777 Partners, which will thus pay the penalty of approximately 1.5 million, thus closing the case. The award defined some issues, some in favor of the former owner, such as the repayment of a Fingiochi loan to Genoa. Others instead in favor of the holding company, around 4 million which will have to be paid to 777.

Furthermore, the bonuses provided for in the event of capital gains resulting from the sale of some young people from the youth sector remain valid, in addition to Buksa: possible credit in favor of Preziosi for which it is expected to have as collateral the pledge of the shares of 777 Genoa CFC Holdings srl, the parent company of the rossoblù club. From Genoa's point of view, no problem: the debt is considered non-existent because the sales are unlikely to produce capital gains.

The Miami holding company awaits the decision of the Court of Milan regarding the lawsuit brought against the former owner and the former CEO Zarbano for the debts that emerged after the November 2021 transfer agreement. Accusations rejected by both Preziosi and the former in Zarbano, there would be around thirty million at stake in unpaid commissions and unpaid payments to foreign clubs regarding the transfer market. News on this front is expected in January, while by the end of December the board of directors of the rossoblù club should also define, after a series of updates, the terms of the liability action against the previous members of the board of directors, in particular Preziosi and Zarban. At stake are consultancies defined as “fictitious” by the board of directors and a 1.2 million reimbursement received from Fingiochi. In recent days, further elements against the former managers have emerged.

The clash is not over, indeed new battles are announced. Tension remains very high, even two years after the club's sale. The 777 Partners took it over for the symbolic sum of one euro but have taken on all the debts and are completing a recovery job, including through the restructuring of the debt with the Revenue Agency