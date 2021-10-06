In the photograph Andres Blazquez, Josh Wander and Juan Arciniegas from the 777 Partners fund. They are the new owners of Genoa

Genoa – After the purchase of Genoa and the participation fee in Sevilla, 777 Partners announces that it intends to invest in other clubs as well, for example in Premier or Championship. “We are looking into some potential investments in the UK, as well as Eastern Europe. We have studied timeshare models, such as those of City Football Group and Red Bull, and we believe that owning more clubs and more stadiums in more competitions maximizes the value of the activities, ”he explained Andres Blazquez to the English specialized site Off The Pitch.

He then added: “There are limitations on what multiple ownership means. We must be aware of what we can and cannot do. But within the limits of what UEFA or FIFA allow, we believe we can build significant value. The fact that we have acquired Genoa is part of the realization of this plan. “

Regarding Sevilla and a future collaboration relationship with Genoa, he explained: “I regularly ask Monchi for advice. So we believe this relationship and synergies will be great. Also in the summer market window we tried to collaborate, but we could not find anything to collaborate on because our needs were different. But there will be situations where we can find synergies and we will and of course we are discussing. Until we have a different position in Seville, it is difficult to establish something structurally more systematic. Right now it’s more on an informal basis. But in the future we hope to obtain substantially synergies for both clubs from our relationships. “

