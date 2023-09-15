Genoa – Now the official announcement has also arrived: 777 Partners have signed an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his entire shareholding in Everton Football Clubwhich represents 94.1% of the company’s shares.

Liverpool club Everton are the fourth most successful club in the history of English football, having won nine top-flight championships, five FA Cups and one Cup Winners’ Cup. Furthermore, Everton is currently building a new 52,888-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The final green light for the acquisition is expected by the end of 2023.