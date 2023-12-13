Genoa – Seduced, drugged and robbed by a sexy thief. It happened in the western part of Genoa to a 73-year-old pensioner who woke up in his home groggy, without 700 euros and some jewels. The man, according to what was told to the police officers, was “hooked up” by a girl in Piazza Baracca in Sestri Ponente. The young woman convinced him to take her to her house and she asked him to offer him a drink.

The pensioner also drank and he immediately fell asleep afterwards. When he woke up, he no longer found the young woman or her money. The forensic police seized the glasses in the hope of extrapolating the DNA and comparing it with that of the databases.