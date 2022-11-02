He died after being pierced by an arrow that hit him in the abdomen, and a desperate surgery. The victim is a 40-year-old man of Peruvian origin, Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda, resident in Marassi, Genoa. Last night he was rescued and admitted to the San Martino hospital with a very serious liver injury, which turned out to be fatal. The episode took place in vico Archivolto de Franchi, not far from via San Luca.

A 63-year-old from Genoa, annoyed by the noises caused by a quarrel, pierced and killed the 41-year-old Peruvian with an arrow in the chest shot with a crossbow. The attacker, who attacked the victim from the window of his home, was arrested for attempted murder.

The military seized three bows and thirty arrows, all made by him, from the home of the man arrested for attempted murder. Evaristo Scalco told the military that he had heard two people arguing in his house and that he had invited them several times to stop. The two, according to his story, insulted him and threw objects at his window. The craftsman threatened them to take the bow to scare them but they responded with other threats. At that point he took up the handcrafted weapon and shot the dart that pierced one of the two.