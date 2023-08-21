Genoa, 60-year-old woman stoned by an unknown person: it’s serious

Stoned by a stranger. A 60-year-old woman is in serious condition after an attack that took place today in the Struppa district of Genoa, near the May 10 gardens.

The woman was taken to the emergency room of the Galliera hospital in Genoa in yellow code. Once she arrived, her condition became more serious. The doctors are evaluating whether to transfer her to the San Martino hospital in neurosurgery or hospitalize her in intensive care.

Police officers arrested the attacker, a 34-year-old with a history of petty theft. According to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, at the time of her attack the woman was walking with her dog.

It is not clear what may have triggered the fury of the man, who first threw a stone of about 20 centimeters at the woman and then hit her repeatedly. The intervention of a passerby put him on the run, before being intercepted and blocked by the agents in via Molassana.