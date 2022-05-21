The fans to the club executives: “Now do whatever it takes to get back to Serie A, you can always count on us”

Genoa – Those who thought that the Genoa fans were annihilated by relegation to Serie B had not reckoned with the immense pride of the rossoblù people. Pride, love, a sense of belonging accompanied in the evening the procession of fans after Genoa-Bologna.

An initiative launched by the Northern groups on Tuesday evening and immediately received by the rest of the supporters who flocked to the assembly. “This season for us, despite the painful ending, remains that of rebirth“. And so, after the game, everyone in procession towards Piazzale Kennedy as if there was a promotion or a salvation to celebrate.

Around 7.45 pm the procession started from the Northern Steps preceded by choirs and smoke bombs. At the head of the procession, a chariot blaring music at full volume. Behind, a river of genoans all dressed in rossoblù and not at all saddened by the fresh fall in Serie B. No long nose because those who made 16 thousand season tickets in Serie C in 2005 cannot be afraid of the cadet series.

Over 5 thousand have crossed via Canevari and piazza Giusti in a din of choirs, flags and smoke bombs. The only moment of tension at via Archimede when a couple of Sampdoria fans “greeted” the passage of the parade from the window. The Genoans returned the “greeting” and, before they warmed up, the Digos men invited the two Sampdoria fans to return home and that’s it.

On stage the president Zangrillo, the dg Ricciardella, the club manager Rossi, the gm Spors and the technician Blessin. «Today Josh Wander left the stadium promising me that we will not be in Serie B for more than a year. We know we are in your debt, ”said Zangrillo himself. The fans asked for maximum commitment: “Do whatever it takes to get back to Serie A, you can always count on us.”

