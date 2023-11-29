Genoa – A 47-year-old man was found lifeless in an apartment in via Sestri, in Sestri Ponente. The owner of the property raised the alarm when he came in because he hadn’t heard from the forty-seven year old for several days. The officers from the local police station and the forensic team intervened because lacerations were found on one arm and on the face, but these were compatible with the bite of the dogs that the man had at home: a pit bull and two mixed breeds, which were brought to the Yellow Cross animal rescue kennel. The investigators’ first hypothesis is that the man, without a criminal record and with dual citizenship (Italian and Dutch), fell ill and died, and that in an attempt to wake up his owner the dogs bit him. But the medical examiner will establish whether the signs found are compatible with one or more bites.