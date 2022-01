Genoa – There are 40 fines (of which 6 for violation of the rules on the Green pass) imposed by the local police of Genoa, Thursday 20 January, for behavior contrary to the anti-contagion legislation, out of a total of 1,579 citizens and 35 controlled businesses.

Of these 40 sanctions, 20 were issued in the historic center area.

No misconduct emerged during the 51 checks carried out in the local markets.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site